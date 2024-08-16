Man dead after two pickups collide in Suwannee County

O'BRIEN, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old Branford man is dead, after a crash on County Road 49 and 216th Street.

According to the FHP report, a 57-year-old woman from Palm Coast was driving a white Ford F-250 west on 216th street. She came to a stop sign at the intersection, but failed to sufficiently check for oncoming traffic at the intersection, according to the report. She pulled into the intersection, striking the victim's Nissan pickup on the left side.

The victim and the woman were both taken to a hospital. That's where the victim died from his injuries.