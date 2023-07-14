Man charged with murder of one-year-old child

CRAWDFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A one-year-old child is dead, and now a 23-year-old man is charged with murder. Friday, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office announced Jacob Robison is charged with killing that child.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Yarborough says deputies responded to the Dollar General on Shadeville Road Wednesday. They got a report of an unresponsive one year old. Deputies found the child with its mother.

They started CPR, then Wakulla County EMS took the child to the hospital. That's where they pronounced the child dead.

Lieutenant Yarborough says the child appeared to have signs of physical abuse.

Their investigation led them to Robison. Deputies arrested him Thursday.

ABC27 asked for more details about the case. Yarborough told me they can't release the name of the victims in this case due to Marsy's law. That law protects victims in crime cases and gives victims rights equal to that of the accused and convicted.

Yarborough says cases that involve children are tough for the people who respond to them, especially for the people who have children of their own.

"I have three children, I know several of investigators and deputy involved in this have children as well, so it does put you closer to those situations when you have family yourself," he explained.

The Sheriff's Office is offering counseling services for all the people who worked on this case. Robison is being held without bond at the Wakulla County Jail. Yarborough says a court date hasn't been set for him yet. He's charged with homicide, murder dangerous or depraved without premeditation.