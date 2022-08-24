Man charged with attempted murder of Gadsden County Sheriff's Deputy Chicara Hearns found guilty

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Justice served in Gadsden County after a man shot a sheriff's deputy four times in the line of duty.

Dexter Lawson has been found guilty on two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

That's according to the State Attorney for Florida's 2nd Judicial Court, Jack Campbell. Campbell announced Wednesday that Lawson will serve a mandatory life sentence for both counts.

In November of 2021, Lawson shot Gadsden County Sheriff's Deputy Chicara Hearns in the stomach in the line of duty.

After today's guilty verdict, Deputy Hearns says she's relieved to have some closure so she can continue her healing process.

"Some days got very, very dark for me and if it wasn't for those posts and all those letters I honestly don't know where I would be and I have a long way to go I still have a few aches and pains but I'm thankful for everything and one day I'll be back out protecting and serving," said Deputy Hearns.

State Attorney, Jack Campbell, stood by her side on Wednesday to deliver the verdict. He added,

"When you try and hurt a law enforcement officer you need to know with absolute certainty that law enforcement is going to stop you and we're going to eliminate you from ever being a part of this community again because we need more people like Chicara and even more little girls growing up in Havana who want to be deputy sheriffs."

Deputy Hearns is back on duty as a bailiff for the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.