Man arrested on Jackson Bluff Road Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An altercation between two men led to the arrest of a convicted felon.

According to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook page on Friday, officers were conducting patrol on the 1900 block of Jackson Bluff Road on Thursday night.

TPD notes the patrol was in response to recent automobile thefts and burglaries in the area.

During the patrol, officers witnessed an adult male get a firearm from a vehicle after an argument with another male.

The post says before law enforcement got involved another individual pleaded with the man with the firearm to stop and go back into his vehicle.

The male followed the request. The post adds officers were able to stop the car and prevent them from leaving the scene.

During a search of the vehicle, stolen firearms and illegal drugs were discovered. The male suspect, 26-year-old Richard Barnes of Tallahassee, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless display of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine and violation of probation.