Man arrested in Wakulla County in death of 1-year-old child

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a man was arrested in relation to the death of a child.

The sheriff’s office said 23-year-old Jacob R. Robison was arrested Thursday for homicide, murder dangerous or depraved without premeditation. Robison is being held with no bond in the Wakulla County jail.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday evening, its deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old child in the parking lot of a local store.

Deputies located the mother and child and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the child who was not breathing.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue responded to the incident and transported the child to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

While the child was being transported to the hospital, detectives responded to the scene as well as the hospital to investigate.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies and detectives both observed injuries to the child consistent with recent physical abuse.

During the investigation, it was determined that Jacob Robison committed aggravated child abuse on the child, which ultimately caused the death of the toddler.

The sheriff’s office said because of Florida’s Marsy’s Law, it will not release any information regarding the victim in the case at this time and the incident remains under investigation, so may details cannot be released at this time.

