Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Definitely seen an increase in Tallahassee as we’ve seen gun violence and guns. Our young people have seemingly lost their way,” said Rudolph Ferguson Sr.

Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartments feeling unsafe in their own homes.

One woman who I spoke with and also didn't want to go on camera, says the shooting happened when there were kids playing outside and families coming home from work.

Many who witnessed the shooting were children.

This pattern of tragedy is on the rise. From January to August in 2021, there were 50 shootings total and 8 deaths. In comparison to 2022, so far there have been 62 shootings and 9 deaths in that same time frame

“This is the angle we look at things when a young person’s life has been cut so soon and so short. It is a negative impact to that family as well as to our community,” said Ferguson.

A number faith leaders say is one too many.

Rudy Ferguson, Pastor of New Birth Tabernacle of Praise and member of the newly formed prayer group says he and other faith leaders are taking a different approach in trying to end gun violence: prayer.

Over 60 pastors have signed up to pray for the community every day, all year long. Believing that when several people join in on one mission the impossible can be done.

“As pastors, as clergy members, as deacons and mothers, those of ministry, we’re locking arms. We’re going to continue to pray on a day-to-day basis,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson went on to say how he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help of the church as a young trouble teen. He hopes to do the very same for someone else.

