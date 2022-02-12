Man arrested in Suwannee County on battery charges

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators and patrol deputies with the sheriff’s office were able to conclude an ongoing investigation Thursday with the arrest of Frank Martin Kalandek, a 57-year-old man from Live Oak.

Kalendak, was charged with several counts of, Sexual Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

Through months of work, investigators and patrol deputies were able to develop probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Kalendak.

Kalandek, was arrested by deputies and Investigators at his Suwannee County home.

He was taken to the Suwannee County Jail where he was charged with six counts of Sexual Battery on a Victim under 12 years of age, four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Child, and two counts of Contributing to the delinquency of a child.