Man arrested in Leon County for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor and other offenses.

On Wednesday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located at the 1700 block of Bernay Boulevard and arrested 31-year-old Lazaro Martinez-Partido.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office news release, Martinez-Partido faces offenses related to obscene material-possession of material of sexual performance by a minor, violation of domestic violence injunction, sex offense video voyeurism above the age of 19 first offense and no valid driver’s license.

LCSO said its investigation began in April. Detectives were able to connect the illegal files to Martinez-Partido.

Law enforcement officials were able to obtain a search warrant for Martinez-Partido's residence.

The news release notes that during the search, detectives located several electronic devices controlled by Martinez-Partido. Evidence obtained during the investigation revealed multiple files involving sexual abuse material of a minor.

Martinez-Partido is in law enforcement custody and the case remains active.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with additional information involving Martinez-Partido or any case of exploitation of children to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Task Force at 850-606-3300.

Information may be submitted anonymously through the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477. LCSO notes tipsters are eligible for cash awards if information provided leads to an arrest.