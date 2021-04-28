Man arrested in February fatal stabbing at Time Saver Convenience Store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a fatal stabbing at a Brevard Street gas station in February.

28-year-old Levon Wright faces second-degree murder charges after the Feb. 4 stabbing of Gregory Lightfoot at the Time Saver Convenience Store.

TPD investigators say the two were at first friendly and hugged each other when they first met each other at the gas station. But, after some time video surveillance showed the two arguing outside the store, with Wright pulling out a knife and slashing Lightfoot before fleeing in his Nissan Sentra.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that they did not know why the two men were arguing.

After finding Wright's phone at the scene, police found his address the same day. Court records show that he missed work the day of the stabbing and his mother began looking for him after she hadn't heard from him in two days.

TPD then searched Wright's home after getting permission from a roommate, who told them that Wright had not been home in several days.

Police found clothing with blood on it that matched that of the suspect at the time of the stabbing. They also found a folding knife with what they suspected was blood on it.

Wright was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility Wednesday and will have his first appearance in front of a judge on Thursday.