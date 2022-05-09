Man arrested for Valdosta Marriott burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Johnny Lamb, 48, was arrested for stealing money from the Courtyard by Marriott on Baytree Road in Valdosta.

The burglary was reported May 6 and, according to police reports, officers were told Lamb entered the business through the employee entrance and stole money from the cash registers.

Lamb was identified as a former employee of the business and, after watching video surveillance of the incident, officers attempted to locate Lamb, reports stated.

He was found at his home and the stolen money was recovered. Reports state it was also found that Lamb had an active warrant out in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Lamb was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony burglary and felony fugitive from justice.

“These officers did a great job investigating this burglary that had gone unnoticed for several hours. Once called to the location, the officers worked quickly to locate and arrest this offender,” said Captain Scottie Johns.

