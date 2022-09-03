Man arrested following shooting at a Valdosta nightclub

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Saturday morning that made an arrest in a shooting at a nightclub.

The police department said that Jacquez Jelks, a 27-year-old Black man of Valdosta, was arrested and is facing malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony offenses.

According to a Valdosta Police Department public information release report, additional charges may be added.

Saturday at 1:05 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to Peaches Nightclub, located at the 4100 block of Bemiss Road.

An individual contacted emergency dispatch and reported someone had been shot. When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a 40-year-old female who sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.

Also located was a 28-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her chest. Law enforcement officials attempted to provide aid to the victims until emergency medical services arrived at the scene.

The 28-year-old victim died from her injuries at the scene, while the 40-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non life threatening injuries.

During law enforcement’s investigation, Jelks was identified as involved in the incident.

"My condolences go out to the victim’s family. This was a horrible incident that should not have happened. I am proud of the teamwork of all the officers, deputies, and detectives involved, getting this dangerous person identified and in custody so quickly. Their quick actions could have prevented any more violence from occurring,” Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

According to the report, Jelks and the victim that died lived together and had been in an argument inside the nightclub.

During the disagreement was when Jelks allegedly pulled out the gun and shot the victims.

Jelks was detained at a residence on the 1300 block of Melody Lane.

After multiple attempts requesting Jelks to exit the building, law enforcement officials entered the residence, detained Jelks and transported him to the Lowndes County jail.