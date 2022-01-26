Man accused of shooting sister, brother-in-law found guilty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Tallahassee was found guilty Wednesday of attempted second degree murder and manslaughter by act.

According to a trial completion notification document provided by the Office of the State Attorney in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Justus X. Smiley was convicted of two offenses stemming from a 2019 incident.

The jury trial lasted two days.

Smiley was accused of shooting his sister and brother-in-law in an Dec. 22, 2019 incident.

The document notes tension had been building between Smiley and the two victims over the victims requesting Smiley to move out of their residence.

During an argument, Smiley was accused of shooting at the victims multiple times.

The victims then fled the residence.

Smiley is accused of pursuing the victims outside.

The brother-in-law attempted to hide beneath a car, but was discovered by Smiley.

Smiley attempted to shoot the male victim, but the gun did not fire.

Smiley was accused of following his fleeing 8-year-old niece, who witnessed the incident, to another home, but Smiley fled once law enforcement was dispatched.

The female adult victim was struck in the wrist, while the male adult victim was shot in the leg. Both individuals were treated at a hospital and released.

During the trial, photos of the victims' wounds, photos and video of the crime scene and audio from a 911 call were presented as evidence.

Smiley initially faced two second degree murder charges, but he was convicted of one charge of attempted manslaughter by act.

He was convicted of a second charge of attempted second degree murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.