Major damage to Alabama mobile home park amid tropical storm

AP
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in the small town just north of the Florida border. (Alicia Jossey via AP)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 20, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in a small town just north of the Florida border.

Sheriff Heath Jackson in Escambia County says a suspected tornado “pretty much leveled” a mobile home park, toppled trees onto houses and ripped the roof off of a high school gym.

There were immediate no reports of deaths. Most of the damage was done in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton, about 48 miles (about 77 kilometers) north of Pensacola, Florida.

Early Saturday, the storm dumped flooding rains north of Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana and along the Mississippi coast.

