Main break leads to release of untreated wastewater near Meginnis Arm Road

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 05, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A main break on Meginnis Arm Road led to untreated wastewater to escape.

According to a report Thursday from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, on Wednesday just after 10 a.m., the city of Tallahassee responded to a main break at Pump Station 43 located at 2900 Meginnis Arm Road.

The report notes that the apparent cause of the break was an increase of pressure due to an automated generator operation exercise.

Personnel shut down the pumps and began cleanup efforts.

According to the report, about 183,0000 gallons of untreated domestic wastewater was released and as of Thursday morning, approximately 124,000 gallons of mixed stormwater and wastewater had been recovered.

Once cleanup is completed, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said water quality samples will be taken.

