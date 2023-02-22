MagLab celebrates science with hands-on open house festival

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State's-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory is set to hold its 2023 open house on Saturday, offering games, science demonstrations, food and more for those that attend to celebrate the fun of science.

This year's event theme includes one-of-a-kind experiences based on classic board games, carnival games, video games and TV game shows, according to MagLab. Life-sized science-themed versions of games such as Candyland and Connect Four will also be offered for people to play, including a room of Mario-inspired activities and MagLab versions of TV game shows such as Jeopardy and Match Game, MagLab says.

The free science festival is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MagLab's FSU location, located at 1800 E. Paul Dirac Drive in Tallahassee's Innovation Park.

According to MagLab, Science demonstrations will include several fan favorites such as the Quarter Shrinker Einstein's Ice Cream and Potato Launcher.

Kristin Roberts, director of Public Affairs at the MagLab, said they hope this event inspires people to see the science at heart of many games, and the parallels between games and MagLab research.

Meals and treats will be provided by vendors including Mr. JB's BBQ, Smackin' Good Wings, Fired Up Pizza, Street Chefs, Mom & Dad's Italian Restaurant, Sandy's Sandwiches, Kona Ice and Kettle Korn Poppery.

After not being able to hold this event for a few years, Director of the MagLab Greg Boebinger said they're eager to show off facility and passion for science and discovery. "We are so excited for science fans of all ages to come back and see us again at the MagLab," said Boebinger.

Several community groups, organizations and agencies will be on-site such as the National Science Foundation (NSF), Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and more.

According to the MagLab, this event has become a community tradition since 1994 when it opened, providing the public with an opportunity to explore the magnet lab, meet scientists, staff and experience brain-teasing hands-on science activities and demonstrations.

For more information about the event, visit nationalmaglab.org.

