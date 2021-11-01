Magic Johnson to visit Tallahassee for mental health discussion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Basketball legend Magic Johnson will make his way to Tallahassee Tuesday, Nov. 2 to discuss the mental health of teens.

He will be joined by Simply Healthcare and Secretary Shevaun Harris of the Florida Department of Children and Families at Florida's Historic State Capitol at 10:30 a.m.

Simply Healthcare, in partnership with the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has created a new online toolkit of resources called Simply Healthy Minds. The goal of this online toolkit is "to support children through challenges, COVID-related or other, break down barriers to understanding mental health in children, counter the stigma tied to talking about and treating children’s mental health challenges and improve access to resources and care."

"At the event, Magic Johnson will seek to ditch the stigma associated with mental health challenges and bring awareness to the resources available at SimplyHealthyMinds.com," according to a release from Simply Healthcare.

Johnson also visited Tallahassee in 2017 to lobby about healthcare coverage.