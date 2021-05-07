Magbanua's re-scheduled trial set for October

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Katherine Magbanua is set to stand trial in October for the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel.

On Thursday, the judge set a trial date for October 4, 2021. The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

Magbanua’s scheduled re-trial comes exactly five years to the day since the warrant for her arrest in the murder was issued.

Magbanua’s first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury and the judge declared a mistrial. Her re-trial has been delayed repeatedly since then due to the pandemic.

Magbanua is one of three people accused in the July 2014 murder of FSU Law professor Dan Markel.

Markel was shot to death as he pulled into the garage of his Betton Hills home.

