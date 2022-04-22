Magbanua files motion to block use of audio and transcript of secret recording in murder trial of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Katherine Magbanua’s defense filed a motion to dismiss the newly released enhanced audio and transcription of the FBI recording of Katherine Magbanua and Charlie Adelson.

The video—taken in 2016—shows Adelson and Magbanua in a South Florida Restaurant talking about the investigation.

The defense says that the “demonstrative” is inadmissible in court, and doesn’t show the full conversation, with some parts of the conversation difficult to hear.

Adelson—the ex-brother-in-law of Markel— is charged with firs-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder. He was arrested at his home in Broward County on Wednesday after being indicted by a grand jury.

