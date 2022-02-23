Madison woman killed after being hit by car in hospital parking lot

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — A Madison woman was killed Wednesday afternoon as she was on foot in the Madison County Memorial Hospital parking lot.

Around 12:48 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded to a call after a car was backing through the parking lot and hit a pedestrian. The 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

The 16-year-old driver and their 41-year-old passenger are both Canadian citizens, according to FHP.

Officials say that charges are pending investigation.