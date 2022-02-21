Madison, Suwannee counties awarded funding for infrastructure improvements

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Communities in three north Florida counties are set to receive a share of millions of dollars from the state of Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Madison County that Madison, Suwannee and Putnam counties will receive part of a $10,640,000 million package geared towards infrastructure improvements.

The governor’s office noted in a news release that the source of the funding is via the Rural Infrastructure fund and the Community Development Block Grant program administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Madison County will receive $300,000 from the Rural Infrastructure fund to prepare for a feasibility study and preliminary engineering services to extend water and sewer services to the route along the Honey Lake health facility clinic in the town of Greenville.

Via the Community Development Block Grant program, Suwannee County will receive $5 million for a new multi-purpose building.

The city of Palatka in Putnam County will receive a total of $5,340,000 from both programs to address infrastructure.