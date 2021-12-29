Madison County Sheriff’s Office to offer free rides home on New Year’s Eve

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — In an effort to prevent impaired driving, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is offering free in-county transportation on New Year’s Eve.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office is introducing “Operation Get Home Safe” for this year’s 2022 New Year’s celebration.

The sheriff’s office notes a deputy will take an individual to their resident and not to another party or place.

An individual’s home must be within Madison County. There is no charge for this service.

Operation Get Home Safe will begin on Friday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. and ends Saturday, Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

To request a pick-up, call 850-973-4001 extension 1.

The sheriff’s office stressed not to call 911 for the ride home service.

The post notes Madison County Sheriff David Harper wants to ensure that everyone celebrates the holiday in the right way and does not endanger their lives of the lives of others by driving impaired.