Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday.

According to a news release by the sheriff’s office Tuesday, at 7 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call about a potential shooting involving two individuals exchanging gunfire at the H&R Grocery store on Main Street.

The report notes one individual remained at the scene, while the second individual fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the second individual reported his injuries in Jefferson County.

Both individuals were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for their injuries and as of Tuesday afternoon were in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said it secured the scene of the incident and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling Sgt. Jeff Rosenberg at 850-253-3324.