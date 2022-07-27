Madison County Sheriff's Office deputy involved in vehicle incident

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a vehicle incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a citizen in a vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Northeast Cottonwood and County Road 255.

The sheriff's office says the incident led to injuries sustained and property damage.

The report did not provide the conditions of the citizen or of the deputy, but the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.