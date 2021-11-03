Madison County Schools not offering Thanksgiving meals to community in 2021

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County School District announced on Facebook Wednesday that they would not host Thanksgiving lunches for the community in 2021.

The announcement comes as the district says there is a shortage of supplies and staff.

"Our first priority must be to ensure that all students are fed," said Madison County Schools. "We ask for your understanding and patience as we work through this difficult time."

Students will still receive a Thanksgiving lunch, but they are unable to accommodate parents and community members, according to the district.