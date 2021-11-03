Watch
Madison County Schools not offering Thanksgiving meals to community in 2021

Matthew Mead/AP
This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 12:28:58-04

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County School District announced on Facebook Wednesday that they would not host Thanksgiving lunches for the community in 2021.

The announcement comes as the district says there is a shortage of supplies and staff.

"Our first priority must be to ensure that all students are fed," said Madison County Schools. "We ask for your understanding and patience as we work through this difficult time."

Students will still receive a Thanksgiving lunch, but they are unable to accommodate parents and community members, according to the district.

