Madison County releases unofficial city commission election results

MADISON, FL — The Madison County Supervisor of Elections released unofficial results for city commission races Tuesday night.

Supervisor Heath Driggers reports more than 350 ballots were cast in four races—Districts 1, 2, 4, and 5.

Here how many votes each candidate received as of Tuesday night:

Madison City Commission District 1

Sharon James Postell - 29 (39%)

Voncyle Wilson - 45 (61%)

Madison City Commission District 2

Kathy Brooks - 38 (46%)

J.P. Moore - 45 (54%)

Madison City Commission District 4

Rene Alexander - 61 (64%)

James Stanley, Jr. - 35 (36%)

Madison City Commission District 5

Craig Anderson - 74 (59%)

Judy Townsend - 52 (41%)

Driggers says more than 1,000 voters could have voted in this election, but only 35% cast their ballot in this race.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.