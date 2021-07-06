Watch
Madison County opens Comfort Station ahead of Elsa

Station for those who need refuge due to substandard housing or require specialized medical equipment
Cropped Photo: KFOX14/Screen Capture / MGN
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:00:20-04

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Madison County Emergency Management will open a Comfort Station at Madison Central School at 8 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa.

This is not a typical emergency shelter and is designed for those who need to seek refuge due to substandard housing or require specialized medical equipment.

Those staying must bring their own supplies, including bedding and food. No pets will be allowed at the comfort station.

If you have any questions, call the EOC at 850-973-3698.

