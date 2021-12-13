Madison County Memorial Hospital removes COVID-19 restrictions for visitors

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County Memorial Hospital announced changes to its visitor policy.

The hospital said in a social media post on Monday that its visitor policy and visitor restrictions have been removed.

“With the decrease in COVID-19 cases in Madison County, we reevaluated the visitation policy keeping the safety of our patients and healthcare team in mind. After careful consideration, the visitor policy has been lifted and visitor restrictions removed,” the hospital said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“We have always recognized having family and friend support is vital to the healing process and look forward to welcoming visitors back at our hospital. Please be respectful and cooperative as we continue to uphold our mandatory universal masking guidelines, encourage social distancing, and ensure proper hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”