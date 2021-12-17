Madison County Memorial Hospital continues vaccination station

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Noting a demand from its community, Madison County Memorial Hospital continues to offer a vaccination station at the hospital.

The hospital said in a post on Facebook Friday, the vaccination station will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hospital says it has Moderna, Pfizer and Pfizer pediatric vaccines available.

Individuals are encouraged to call the hospital’s COVID Help Center at (850) 253-1907.

To schedule an appointment online go to mcmh.us and click on COVID Updates to fill out the Vaccination Registration form. You can also send us a direct email at coach@mcmh.us.