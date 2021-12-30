Madison County Memorial Hospital asks those seeking COVID tests not to come to emergency room

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County Memorial Hospital announced Thursday that it asks those who are experiencing mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 to not go to its emergency room for a COVID test.

The hospital notes people that simply need a COVID test should seek a testing center.

Information on testing centers in the area are available online at www.mcmh.us/covid or call the COVID help center at 850-253-1907.

“We urge you – if you have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms, please avoid the ER and use any of the testing avenues available in our community,” a statement from the hospital on its Facebook page said. “Between mail-in at-home tests, your primary care provider, community testing sites and pharmacies, there are options for you to get tested quickly.”

The hospital noted that during the holiday, its emergency rooms have been inundated with patients with mild or no symptoms seeking COVID-19 tests.

The surge of patients put a strain on the Madison County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. The strain led to other patients experiencing delays in care.

The hospital notes that individuals experiencing COVID symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain – which can be symptoms of COVID-19 and many other critical illnesses – should call 911 or seek care in the local ER.