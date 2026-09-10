Madison County Fire Rescue will be the only agency responding to emergencies starting Nov. 1

MADISON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Madison County Fire Rescue will be the only agency responding to emergency service incidents in the county beginning November 1st.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Madison Co. left with only one emergency agency team

City commissioners in Madison discussed an interlocal agreement with the county regarding fire services during this week's commission meeting.

A memo from the acting chief of the Madison Fire Department says the city voted to stop funding the fire department. That leaves Madison County Fire Rescue as the sole agency able to respond to emergency service incidents in the area.

The acting chief says Madison County Fire Rescue already responds to a majority of those calls.

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