Madison County farmers eligible for emergency loans due to Tropical Storm Elsa

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — On Oct. 19, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a primary agricultural disaster designation for counties in Georgia due to Tropical Storm Elsa, excessive wind and excessive rainfall that happened from July 7, 2021.

Under this disaster designation, producers in Columbia, Hamilton and Madison also qualify for benefits.

Rep. Al Lawson (FL-02) announced the news on Oct. 19.

“Over the summer, many of the hard-working farmers across Columbia, Hamilton and Madison counties suffered the harsh impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa,” Rep. Lawson said. “I would like to express my appreciation to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for providing the necessary emergency assistance to help our producers get back on their feet following the storm.”

This designation makes farm operators eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the USDA Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met, including emergency loans.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of a disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator.

Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with further information.

For more information, please click here.