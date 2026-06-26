Madison County deputy seriously injured after being struck during traffic stop on I-10

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — A Madison County Sheriff's deputy sustained serious injuries after a driver lost control and struck the deputy during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 10.

The deputy was stepping out of his patrol vehicle when another motorist lost control for unknown reasons and struck the deputy, the patrol vehicle, and the vehicle the deputy had stopped.

The deputy is alert and stable and is being transported by air to a Tallahassee-area hospital.

No other injuries were reported among the occupants of the stopped vehicle or the vehicle that caused the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and is conducting the traffic crash investigation.

"Information is limited at this time however I humbly ask our community to pray for our deputy," Sheriff David Harper said.

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