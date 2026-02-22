Madison County deputy & man exchange gunfire, suspect wounded

JENNINGS, FL — A man is in the hospital after the Madison County Sheriff's Office says he exchanged gunfire with a deputy.

MCSO says the suspect was hit multiple times. They say he is now in critical condition.

The office says they received a mutual aid request from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after the man fled into a home in a wooded area of Jennings, Florida. This happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies believed the man was armed with a rifle.

The deputies say they spotted the man in the woods, hiding under pine straw and debris.

MCSO says at that point the man pointed a .308 caliber rifle at the deputies. That's when they say a deputy and the man fired shots.

The office says the deputy hit the man multiple times. The suspect did not hit anyone, and MCSO says no one else was hurt.

The office shared a post of what appears to be the rifle on Facebook.

MCSO says deputies performed life-saving measures on the man before he was airlifted to an area hospital.

They're requesting a use of force investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard in these types of cases.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

