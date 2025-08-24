Madison County deputies involved in deadly shooting after suspect opens fire

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Deputies shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation in Greenville.

On Saturday night close to 10 p.m., Madison County deputies were called out to home on west U.S. 90 Greenville after the victim called 911 saying a man had fired numerous rounds and was outside on the porch. When deputies got there, they say he fired at them and pointed the gun at his head.

Deputies took cover and tried to get the man to drop the gun, but he refused. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the man pointed the gun at deputies. Then a deputy fired his weapon, wounding the suspect who later died at the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. None of the deputies or the victim were hurt. Madison County Fire Rescue also responded.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.