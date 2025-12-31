Madison County deputies investigating string of mail thefts

MADISON, Fla. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they've received reports about a string of mail thefts in recent days.

They say many neighbors on the East side of the county have made those reports, and they claim the thieves have been stealing directly from mailboxes.

The MCSO is encouraging neighbors to check on payments they've sent or expect to receive via mail.

"If anyone is expecting credit cards or other forms of payment via mail, then it is suggested to check with your financial institutions and closely monitor all personal financial accounts for suspicious and fraudulent activity," the office said in a release.

Deputies say they're working with the US Postal Inspection Service to investigate who is responsible for the recent thefts.

While the office is urging the entire county to stay alert, they say neighbors should pay special attention to these areas:

· SE Donaldson Road

· NE Beulah Church Road

· NE Jacaranda Terrace

· NE Ivy Drive

· SE Thomas Way

· NE Barley Way

· SE Disston Trail

· NE Cassia Drive

· NE Rye Court

· NE Blue Ridge Landing Avenue

· NE Blue Springs Church Road

· NE Pine Ridge Ranch Road

· NE Mahlon Drive

· SE Blackhawk Drive

The MCSO says you can report suspicious vehicles or activity to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (850) 973-4001, ext. 1.

