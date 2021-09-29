Lush Cosmetics to open pop up store in Tallahassee mall Oct. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — LUSH Cosmetics is planning to open a pop-up store in Tallahassee's Governor's Square Mall on Oct. 1, that's according to their official Facebook page.

The pop-up store will be a "Snow Fairy-inspired pop-up," Lush announced on Sept. 25.

Lush told ABC 27 that the festive pop-up store will feature the brand’s best Halloween and Christmas products, as well as a selection of year-round favorites. Soaps, bath bombs, face masks, scrubs and more.

“We are so excited to be coming to Tallahassee with a 3-month long pop-up”, said Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail. “The last 22 months have been challenging for all of us, and we’re looking forward to connecting with more of our customers and offering them the chance to enjoy Lush in person."

"Our Governor’s Square store hopes to spark the festive joy everyone deserves this holiday season. We’ve designed the space with the customer experience in mind and can’t wait for the Tallahassee community to enjoy our Halloween and Christmas ranges, whether treating themselves or others.”

The pop-up store will coincide with the holiday season and run from Oct. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022, offering shoppers the chance to get their hands on sweet-scented goodies for the first time in Tallahassee.

October will be all things Halloween – from ghostly bubble bars to slimy show sudsers. From November it will change to a festive haven where Lush's signature scent, Snow Fairy, will be brought to life throughout the store, according to the cosmetic retailer.

Lush also added that there will be an interactive selfie experience in the pop-up store.

Lush said that the pop-up has been in planning in recent months and according to the mall's website, the pop-up store will be located on the second floor above the food court area in between Victoria's Secret and Helzberg Diamonds locations.

Lush Cosmetics is a British cosmetics retailer founded in 1995 that describes itself on its website as "a bath, body, skin and haircare company devoted to creating fresh, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, vegetarian, handmade, low-waste and effective products."

The closest brick-and-mortar LUSH store to Tallahassee is in Destin, Fla., about 2.5 hours away by car.

There will also be similar pop-up stores in The Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Fla. and Cordova Mall in Pensacola, Fla.