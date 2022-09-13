Lunafest celebrates women through film

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Oasis Center for Women and Girls is bringing Lunafest, a film festival of short films by women, to Tallahassee in October.

This year's feature films are the stories of women who show their achievements and aspirations and how they've been able to stay resilient along the way.

Stephanie Shumate is on the board of Oasis and is one of the organizers for Lunafest.

She said the mission of the film festival and the goal of connecting people ties directly into the work happening at Oasis.

Money raise from Lunafest will go to programs supported by Oasis like their single moms group, women's circle and other resources.

The film festival will take place Oct. 7 at Challenger IMAX.

To buy tickets of checkout some of this year's featured film, visit the OasisCenter.net and click on Lunafest at the top of the page.