Luke Bryan, Riley Green to perform at TCC's 'Rock the Roost' event

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Luke Bryan
Posted at 3:51 PM, Dec 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College announced Monday that country music star Luke Bryan and special guest Riley Green will be performing at the school's first annual "Rock the Roost" event.

The event was created to support TCC’s Alumni & Friends Association mission to strengthen connections to TCC with our graduates, students and community members.

TCC says Rock the Roost will be an annual outdoor concert that will feature chart-topping music artists. All proceeds will go toward TCC scholarships and programs.

Tickets go on sale for TCC students and fan club members on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

