LSCO increases traffic patrol for speeding awareness

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — If you're on the road often, you may want to be careful about your speed in Leon County.

Leon County Sheriff's Office is one of many law enforcement agencies from across five states to participate in Operation Southern Slow Down.

The initiative aims to decrease speeding by increasing patrol presence and handing out more tickets.

ABC 27's cameras were rolling when one LSCO deputy pulled someone over this afternoon by Chiles High School.

Deputy Lee O'Connor says he wants to remind everyone of the dangers of speeding.

Operation Southern Slow Down runs through July 22.