LCSO: 19 suspects arrested following sex trafficking operation

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says "Operation Resolution" aimed to deter the purchase of potential human trafficking victims. The multi-agency operation was conducted in January
LCSO holds press conference unveiling the outcomes of a significant sex trafficking undercover operation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says 19 people were arrested during a sex trafficking operation called "Operation Resolution". It was a multi-agency, two-day operation conducted in January.

LCSO says 19 people were arrested, 49 people made contacts for solicitation, and 80 people made contacts for human trafficking of juvenile victims.

They say there are multiple ongoing investigations.

LCSO says suspects include an oncology surgeon and college professor, a guardian at a local elementary school, and a volunteer firefighter from a neighboring county.

If you believe you or someone you know is or may be a victim of human trafficking,
contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (850) 606-330.

To read the full press release click here.

