Lowndes Health Department to host monkeypox vaccine events

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Lowndes County Health Department will host two monkeypox events in Valdosta.

The events will be held Friday, August 26 and Friday, September 2 from 8 a.m. to noon. Both events will be held at the health department, located at 206 South Patterson St. in Valdosta.

The department states that to receive a vaccine, an individual must be 18 years or older and fit into one of the following categories:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox

The Jynneos vaccine is what will be administered and is a two-dose series given four weeks apart.

Vaccination is not recommended for those experiencing monkeypox symptoms.

To schedule a monkeypox vaccine appointment, call the health department or visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.

The department added the following list of steps the public can take to protect themselves from monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox. Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

For more information on monkeypox, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html

