Lowndes County woman dies in single-vehicle accident in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — One woman is dead following a traffic accident early Friday morning.

According to a news release provided by the Valdosta Police Department, 52-year-old Beverly Wright of Lowndes County was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of the accident on the 100 block of Northside Drive at 5:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noted a vehicle had struck a power pole and flipped over multiple times.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Wright’s family as they are going through this tragic incident,” Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan stated in the news release.

The Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies, Valdosta Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by Valdosta Police Department officials.