Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event

Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
Acceptable items include:
- cell phones
- CB radios
- laptops
- scanners
- test equipment
- speakers
- modems
- camcorders
- circuit boards
- cameras
- typewriters
- televisions
- cables
- video cassette recorders (VCRS)
- disk and floppy drives
The recycling event will reportedly be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Valdosta Public Works Department, located at 1017 Myrtle Street.