Lowndes County Utility to provide water bill assistance to customers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Lowndes County and Coastal Plain EOA have partnered to provide Lowndes County Utility customers with water bill assistance.

Customers interested in receiving the assistance may attend the water assistance program on September 16 or September 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Lowndes County Judicial Complex, located on 327 N. Ashley Street.

The program is on a first-come, first-served basis and account holders must have most current water bill. Income restrictions apply.

For more information, visit Coastal Plain or contact (229) 242-8814.

