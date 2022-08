VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes County and Valdosta Officials invite community members out for a memorial ceremony in tribute and remembrance of 9/11.

The ceremony is set to take place on Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. at Freedom Park, located at 3795 Guest Rd. in Valdosta.

For those that cannot attend, the ceremony will be streamed live on the city and county Facebook pages.