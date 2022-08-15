Lowndes County to host Monkeypox vaccine event

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes County Health Department is set to host a Monkeypox vaccine event for local, eligible citizens.

The vaccine event will take place on August 26 and September 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lowndes County Health Department, located at 206 South Patterson St.

If interested in receiving the vaccine, the health department says you must be identified by public health as a contact of someone with Monkeypox, aware that a sexual partner in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with Monkeypox or have had multiple sex partners in the past two weeks in an area with known Monkeypox.