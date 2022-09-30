Watch Now
Lowndes County to hold low-cost wellness clinic

Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 11:17:27-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes County is set to hold a low-cost wellness clinic on October 8.

Hosted by Animal Alliance of Georgia and Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society, the clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, located at 337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

Provided services will be $20, including one year rabies, Bordetella, microchipping and both dog and cat distemper. Topical flea medication will also be available until supplies last for $5 per dose.

Lowndes County encourages all dogs to be leashed and cats to be in carriers.

For more information, email info@thomasvillehumane.org or call 229-228-0613.

