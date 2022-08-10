Lowndes County to change traffic pattern at Exit 11 interchange

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Lowndes County is set to make changes to its State Route (SR) 31 traffic pattern in hopes to improve safety.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, SR 31/Madison Highway bridge is scheduled to move to a single Interstate 75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange.

On August 11, contractors plan to close the northernmost SR 31 of the Exit 11 interchange, which carries traffic towards Florida and Clyattville. All traffic will use the southernmost bridge, which is for traffic traveling toward Valdosta.

Demolition of the northernmost bridge is part of the interchange reconstruction.

The sheriff's office says they hope to improve efficiency and safety by providing its new changes of approaches over the interstate and on its ramps, as well as additional capacity on the bridge.

The bridge will have one lane for northbound traffic and one lane for southbound traffic after the shift.

Temporary traffic signals will reportedly be installed at the interstate ramp intersections.

The new construction is set to be completed in winter 2024.

Funded through the Transportation Investment Act (TIA), the total cost for the project is reportedly $53.2 million. It includes preliminary engineering, construction and right of way.