Lowndes County to celebrate National Recovery Month with Recovery Walk

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Lowndes County is set to hold a Recovery Walk in celebration of September being National Recovery Month, bringing awareness to available local recovery resources.

The County believes due to substance use and mental health disorders being able to affect any individual, no on should walk alone on their journey of recovery.

Hosted by Lowndes County DUI and Adult Felony Drug Courts, the walk is set to take place on September 23 at the Lowndes County Judicial Administrative Complex, located at 327 North Ashley Street. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Light refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact Heather.harris@lowndescounty.com or call 229-232-3743.