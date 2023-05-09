Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in homicide investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday it made an arrest related to a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said King Stokes is facing a murder offense.

On May 6 at 1:13 a.m. sheriff’s office deputies responded to the 3400 block of Burkardt Drive by a citizen about an assault that had occurred.

The deputies were informed that a male told the 911 caller that his girlfriend was beaten in a fight and she needed emergency medical assistance.

A description of the unknown male was provided.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies searched property around the area and a female was found on the ground in the grass between two houses.

The woman, age 33, was unresponsive and pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel at the scene.

The deputies were able to locate a man and the man was identified as Stokes. He was detained for questioning and later arrested on the murder charge.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the incident is active and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 229-671-2900.